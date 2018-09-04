County Championship: Gloucestershire make 208-7 against Middlesex on day one

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Dent made 82 before he departed to leave Gloucestershire on 149-4

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 208-7: Dent 82; Fuller 2-46 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 2 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Skipper Chris Dent made 82 as Gloucestershire battled through to close day one on 208-7 against promotion-chasing Middlesex.

Dent ensured the home side stayed in the contest after the Middlesex seamers had set about the top order, but his departure left the hosts on 149-4.

Gareth Roderick made 30 to keep up the fight, and Ryan Higgins added 24 before he also headed back to the pavilion.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Charlesworth (18 not out) edged them to a bonus point.

Charlesworth, who surpassed his previous best high score of five runs in just his third first-class game, will resume along with Craig Miles (4 not out) on day two.

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent:

"It was a tough day, given the conditions, and the wicket having a tinge of green. Our aim was still to be batting at the end of the day, so we have to be reasonably pleased. You are never quite in on that wicket. We have to hope there is still a bit of nip in the pitch when Middlesex come to bat.

"It was one of those days when you can lose it. But, if we bat long and bat well, then we can stay in the game. Our target has to be to try and get to 250 and then see if that is a par score when they bat.

"It was good to get among the runs again, but I'm trying hard to forget the way I was out. If I don't, it will be one of those that annoys me for a long time. It's just a pity I couldn't go on and get a few more runs for the team, because I felt good.

Teenage Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber:

"It was an attritional day of good old-fashioned county cricket. We've played on a lot of decks where wickets have come quickly and things have happened fast. We had to work really hard on this one and Tim Murtagh did brilliantly to bowl 21 overs for about 20 runs.

"James Fuller also put in a class performance and we bowled well as a unit on a tough track. There was not a lot of movement and it did not swing until about the 60th over, so we had to be really disciplined in the way we bowled.

"You can see from the way Chris Dent batted for them, that runs can be scored if you are patient. It's hard to dislodge batters, so iIt was good to get a couple of wickets myself, but this is just the start and there is a lot more to come."