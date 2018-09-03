Jersey and Guernsey qualify for the next stage of 2020 ICC World Twenty20 qualifying

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 2020 ICC World Twenty20 will take place in Australia

Jersey and Guernsey have both qualified for the next stage of qualifying for the 2020 ICC World Twenty20.

Eighteen European countries took part in the initial qualifying in three groups of six teams, with the top two sealing a place in the regional finals.

In Group B, Jersey's place in the regional final was secured with a 64-run win against Finland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Guernsey ensured their own place in the finals as they beat the Czech Republic by 122 runs.

After losing against Italy by five wickets in their first qualifier, Jersey went on to thrash Spain by 10 wickets and Belgium by eight wickets before their victory against Finland sealed qualification.

Benjamin Ward and Jonty Jenner put on 72 for the first wicket as Jersey set Finland a target of 131. Ben Kynman took 4-10 as the Finns were bowled out for 66.

Guernsey's path to the next stage of qualification saw them beat Gibraltar, Israel, Sweden and the Czech Republic. However, they were defeated by group winners Norway.

The regional qualifiers will take place in 2019 and will be played as full Twenty20 internationals after matches played between member sides were granted the status by the ICC earlier in April.