Martin Andersson: Derbyshire sign Middlesex all-rounder on loan

Andersson has yet to play a first-class game for Middlesex at Lord's

All-rounder Martin Andersson has joined Derbyshire on loan from Middlesex for the rest of the 2018 season.

The 21-year-old replaces Sean Ervine in the squad for the County Championship match against Glamorgan on Tuesday.

Hampshire all-rounder Ervine retired last month while on loan at Derbyshire.

Andersson has made one T20 Blast appearance for Middlesex and played in six Second XI Championship games this summer, scoring 267 runs at and average of 33 and taking 10 wickets at 27.