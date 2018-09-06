County Championship: Henry and Denly make Kent favourites against Northants

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Denly has been tipped for an England Test call-up for their winter tour of Sri Lanka

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day three): Kent 137 & 287: Denly 81, Crawley 63; Gleeson 6-79, Sanderson 3-44 Northamptonshire 105 & 56-3: Henry 2-28 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Kent (3 pts) by 263 runs Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Kent took three wickets after tea to make them firm favourites for victory over Northants.

Northants started day three 76-8 but career-best figures of 7-42 from Matt Henry helped Kent dismiss them for 105.

Starting the second innings with a 32-run lead, England hopeful Joe Denly (81) and Zak Crawley (63) led with the bat as the hosts made 287 all out.

Needing 320 to win, Northants lost Ben Curran and Ricardo Vasconcelos in consecutive balls to close on 56-3.

The visitors need a further 264 runs for an unlikely win at Canterbury, with Kent requiring a further seven wickets to triumph and keep the pressure on second-placed Sussex and leaders Warwickshire.

While New Zealander Henry has nine wickets in the match, Northants seamer Richard Gleeson recorded career-best figures of 6-79 in Kent's second innings.