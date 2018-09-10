County Championship: Kent edge into first-innings lead over Middlesex

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steven Finn, who was Middlesex's second-highest scorer with 27 from 22 balls, is bowled by Kent's Joe Denly

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 161: Fuller 37*; Stevens 4-44 Kent 189-9: Stevens 64; Stewart 60*; Fuller 3-47 Kent (3 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 28 runs Scorecard

A remarkable 19 wickets fell at Lord's as promotion-chasing Kent edged into a first-innings lead against Middlesex.

Middlesex, who have only a slim chance of a return to Division One, slumped to 120-9 as Darren Stevens claimed 4-44.

But a 10th-wicket stand of 41 between James Fuller (37 not out) and Steven Finn (27) pushed them to 161 all out.

Second-placed Kent then collapsed to 82-7 before Stevens (64) and Grant Stewart (60 not out) put on 75 as the visitors reached the close on 189-9.

Middlesex youngster Martin Andersson took 2-52 on his debut after being recalled from loan with Derbyshire.

It was Andersson's second county debut in as many games, having only made his first appearance for Derbyshire in last week's win against Glamorgan, when he took a matchwinning 4-25.

Middlesex's Martin Andersson told BBC Radio London:

"I got a call about 10pm last night to say expect a call in the morning as I might be playing for Middlesex.

"So, I woke up at 6:30pm, got the call and had to make the two-hour journey from Northamptonshire (where Derbyshire are playing this week).

"I was patchy, happy with the two wickets I took, but not how I bowled in the middle of my spell. I'll take it as a first day with Middlesex."

Darren Stevens told BBC Radio Kent:

"I'm a guy who bowls a little bit, but I'm a batter. I get paid to bat and it is really frustrating when I don't get my runs, so it was good to contribute.

"The pitch is a little bit two-paced. There are a few live grassy areas and bowlers who kissed the pitch got more out of it, whereas if you looked to smash the surface it just stuck in it a little bit. We were lucky this morning getting a few LBW's early when it was a little bit livelier.

"I was hoping Joe Denly was going to get runs. He has got to be pushing for the winter tour. How can he not be? He bowls, bats and, whatever he is doing at the moment, he is doing really well. I reckon he would be a good pick. He is in the form of his life."