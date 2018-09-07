County Championship: Middlesex deny Gloucestershire dramatic win with Sam Robson's 41
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four):
|Gloucestershire 296 & 251-8 dec: Hammond 123*, Taylor 43; Murtagh 3-29
|Middlesex 242 & 111-5: Robson 41*, Eskinazi 20*; Payne 2-20
|Gloucestershire (9 pts) drew with Middlesex (8 pts)
|Scorecard
Middlesex batsman Sam Robson dug in with a defiant 41 not out to secure his side a draw as Gloucestershire made a late bid for victory on the last day.
But 2016 county champions Middlesex look set to spend another season in Division Two as a result.
Earlier Miles Hammond's 123 not out ensured Gloucestershire declared on 251-8 to set Middlesex 306 in 40 overs.
Middlesex wobbled to 29-4 and then 56-5 before Robson and Stevie Eskinazi (20 not out) steered them to a draw.