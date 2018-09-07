County Championship: Middlesex deny Gloucestershire dramatic win with Sam Robson's 41

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sam Robson dug in for 77 balls for his 41 not out at Bristol
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four):
Gloucestershire 296 & 251-8 dec: Hammond 123*, Taylor 43; Murtagh 3-29
Middlesex 242 & 111-5: Robson 41*, Eskinazi 20*; Payne 2-20
Gloucestershire (9 pts) drew with Middlesex (8 pts)
Scorecard

Middlesex batsman Sam Robson dug in with a defiant 41 not out to secure his side a draw as Gloucestershire made a late bid for victory on the last day.

But 2016 county champions Middlesex look set to spend another season in Division Two as a result.

Earlier Miles Hammond's 123 not out ensured Gloucestershire declared on 251-8 to set Middlesex 306 in 40 overs.

Middlesex wobbled to 29-4 and then 56-5 before Robson and Stevie Eskinazi (20 not out) steered them to a draw.

