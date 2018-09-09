Richard Gleeson: Lancashire sign Northants fast bowler on three-year contract

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Gleeson could make his Lancashire debut against Yorkshire on Monday

Lancashire have signed Northamptonshire fast bowler Richard Gleeson on a three-year contract with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old right-armer, from Blackpool, will be available for the Red Rose's last two County Championship matches this season.

Gleeson spent three seasons with Northants after initially impressing on trial from Cumberland.

"It was always a dream to play for my boyhood county. This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Gleeson said.

He could make his Lancashire debut on Monday in the Roses match at Headingley, with both sides in need of a win to ease Division One relegation worries.

Gleeson has taken 16 wickets in County Championship Division Two this season for Northants, at an average of 16, including a first-class career best 6-79 against Kent last week.

He made his England Lions debut earlier this year in the West Indies as well as appearing in the North v South series.