County Championship: Northants and Derbyshire frustrated by rain on day two

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alex Hughes needs another 15 runs to reach 700 for the season in Championship cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day two): Northants 255: Zaib 57, B Curran 51; Hughes 4-57, Palladino 3-25 Derbyshire 118-4: Hughes 74*; Hutton 2-36 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Northants (3 pts) by 137 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire's Alex Hughes continued a fine all-round performance by moving on to 74 not out on a rain-shortened second day at Northamptonshire.

Only 29 overs were possible before bad weather arrived during lunch at Wantage Road and prevented any further play.

The visitors lost Tom Lace (38) and Gary Wilson to gully catches.

But Hughes reached 50 off 74 balls and has hit a six and 11 fours so far, following his 4-57 in Northants' 255 all out, with Derbyshire on 118-4.