County Championship: Yorkshire move into crucial lead in relegation battle against Lancashire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gary Ballance made a gritty half-century off 107 balls in Yorkshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 209 & 127-3: Ballance 53*, Kohler-Cadmore 42*; Bailey 2-28 Lancashire 252: Davies 87, Brown 43; Brooks 5-66 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (5 pts) by 84 runs Scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance formed a crucial partnership to edge Yorkshire ahead against Lancashire.

Yorkshire had looked in trouble at 27-3 in their second innings after conceding a 43-run first-innings deficit.

But Ballance (53 not out) and Kohler-Cadmore (42 not out) then added 100 to reach stumps on 127-3, a lead of 84.

Earlier Jack Brooks (5-56) led a fightback from the White Rose's bowlers to keep Lancashire to just 252 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 209.

Both sides were separated by just a point coming into the game as they look to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

Lancashire resumed the second day on 105-0 and looked in position for a big first-innings lead on 145-1.

But the Red Rose slumped to 221-9, with Alex Davies top-scoring with 87, before a last-wicket stand worth 31 between Keshav Maharaj (38) and Richard Gleeson (9 not out).

It helped them earn a crucial second batting bonus point and the early second-innings scalps of Jeet Raval, Adam Lyth and Harry Brook, two of whom fell to Tom Bailey, seemed to put them in the driving seat.

But Ballance and first-innings centurion Kohler-Cadmore are unmoved in 31 overs together at the crease and will look to set an imposing target for the visitors.

Yorkshire paceman Jack Brooks:

"We didn't have the best of it on day one, so we knew this was huge and that we'd probably have to win all three sessions to get ourselves back in the game.

"I'd like to think we've done that. As a unit, we went out there and bowled well and sustained pressure, and we got our rewards.

"We didn't get off to the best start in the second innings, but Gary and Tom have shown what can happen when the ball gets a bit older. You can dig in and tick off the runs.

"You wouldn't be too disappointed to be in Lancashire's position knowing that if you got a couple of early wickets you'd be in amongst the all-rounders and the tail. It's going to be a huge first session. Even if we have a shocker and get bowled out with a lead of 150, we're still in the game. Ideally we want more than 200."

Lancs batsman Alex Davies told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We've got to come back in the morning and bowl tight and keep fighting in this game.

"There's going to be a result with two days to go and we're going to put everything on the line to win.

"We know our batters can chase down a score last innings, but we take each game as it comes.

"It was frustrating not to go on and make my knock a big one, I wanted to bat all day and put us as far ahead as possible. A few decisions didn't go our way, but we've just to live with that."