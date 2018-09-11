County Championship: Warwickshire build big lead against Leicestershire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Woakes passed 50 in first-class cricket for the 23rd time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 100: Barker 3-23, Stone 3-24 Warwickshire 384-9: Sibley 106, Hain 72, Woakes 64*; Abbas 3-63, Mike 3-103 Warwickshire (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (1 pt) by 284 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire continued to build a substantial first-innings lead against Leicestershire on a rain-affected second day at Grace Road.

Already 90 runs ahead after the opening day, the visitors made steady progress once play got under way at 14:00 BST.

After Jonathan Trott (42) was caught behind off Ben Mike (3-103), Sam Hain made 72 before being trapped in front.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes ended the day unbeaten on 64 as Warwickshire closed on 384-9, a lead of 284.

Woakes, who played no part in the final two Tests of England's series win against India, struck eight fours and one six as he continued his fine form with the bat.

The day ended with a flurry of wickets as the Bears chase a fifth batting bonus point, with Colin Ackermann dismissing Keith Barker before Mohammad Abbas (3-63) saw off Chris Wright and Olly Stone in the space of three balls.

Leicestershire batsman Colin Ackermann:

"A tough day for us, but the guys showed a lot of fight to restrict the scoring rate and keep them below 400. Ben Mike is bowling really well, he swings it nice and late and is a good prospect for the future, and Neil Dexter held up an end and controlled the run rate well for us.

"The ball had to be changed when it got wet, and the second ball swung for us, then Mohammad Abbas came back with the second new ball and got among the wickets.

"But they're still in a dominant position, and we have to apply ourselves with the bat tomorrow, show fight and try and put the bowlers under pressure. We've come up against some good bowling attacks in the last couple of matches, but it's shown what we have to work on."

Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes told BBC WM:

"We got almost everything we came for today. We were trying not to think about the batting points, just about building a big lead, but the closer you get the more you look at it and we'd like to get 400 and the maximum return.

"We've done really well, the ball's done a little bit all day, so it's a good sign for us to have such a big lead to take into the third day. We'll have to bowl well though, I'm sure they'll be determined and work hard.

"We're aware of what's going on in other matches, but it doesn't affect our performance: we know we have to keep doing the basics well because that's what has put us on top of the division. We're ahead in the race and if we can win here we'll be in a strong position going into our final two matches."