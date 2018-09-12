County Championship: Gloucestershire on verge of win over Glamorgan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Miles made his first class debut for Gloucestershire as a 16-year old but will now join Warwickshire, a move that was announced while he was at the crease against Glamorgan.

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 137 Cooke 60; Payne 4-25, Miles 4-42 & 235-9 Van der Gugten 58*, Lloyd 54; Miles 4-47, M Taylor 4-71 Gloucestershire 354: J Taylor 112, Charlesworth 72; van der Gugten 4-66 Glamorgan (2 pts) lead Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 18 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire raced to the verge of victory but were then held up by some protracted tail-end resistance as Glamorgan unexpectedly took the game into a fourth day.

The home side finished on 235-9, a slim lead of just 18 runs.

Warwickshire-bound Craig Miles (4-47) blew away the top order with a spell of three for nought before lunch.

But Timm van der Gugten's gutsy first-class best score of 58 not out prevented a three-day finish.

Ruaidhri Smith (34) and Kieran Bull (30 off 135 balls) also provided the obduracy their colleagues had lacked as Glamorgan only lost two wickets in the final session despite the probing of Miles and Matt Taylor (4-71).

Earlier Jack Taylor (112, his best of the season) and 17-year-old Ben Charlesworth (72) took Gloucestershire to 354 all out.

Strangely Miles's move to Warwickshire on a three-year deal , following that of fellow seamer Liam Norwell, was announced while he was batting.

Gloucestershire bowler Craig Miles told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm still performing for Gloucestershire until the end of the season so it was 'run in hard with the new ball', there was a little bit on offer and to take three for nought doesn't happen very often, so I'm very happy.

"(The move) is just about moving forward, the time has come where I want to start a new challenge. I can't thank the club enough for investing ten or more years in me with a career highlight of winning the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2015, some great memories and some great friends for life.

"I feel I've made some strides this year and performed well, and I'll have a familiar face in Liam Norwell. One of my main aims was to bowl a better line (this season) and not go for too many boundaries, and my economy rate is down by a run (an over).

"Today was very frustrating at the end, Timm van der Gugten batted very well along with Kieran Bull so hopefully when we come back we get that wicket quickly, if not the new ball will have plenty to offer."

Glamorgan's Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'd got a heads-up on how to play on that wicket from bowling so much, so myself and Kieran tried to stay out there as long as possible and it becomes easier the longer you're out there, so it was just swallowing your pride and batting time.

"It was good to take it into tomorrow and get a bit of a lead, hopefully myself and Hoges (Michael Hogan) can bat a bit longer, get a hundred lead, you never know.

"It's good to get a fifty, but we're still behind the game with a lot more to do. We don't mean to get low scores, we're trying as hard as we can but we're a young squad and hopefully the guys learn from their mistakes to take it into the next games."