Virat Kohli says India have not been outplayed by England

Image copyright Rex Features

Image caption Highlights: Anderson breaks record as England finish series with win.

Fifth Specsavers Test, The Kia Oval (day five) England 332 & 423-8 dec: Cook 147, Root 125, Vihari 3-37 India 292 & 345: Rahul 149, Pant 114, Anderson 3-45 England win by 118 runs; take series 4-1 Scorecard

India captain Virat Kohli says that his side have not been outplayed by England, despite a 4-1 defeat in the Test series.

The visitors ended their tour with a 118-run loss on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval.

"I'm not saying it's not a fair scoreline because they deserved to win, but it doesn't mean that we have been outplayed," said Kolhi.

"Barring the second Test, we have been competitive in every game."

India lost the second Test at Lord's by an innings but bounced back to record a huge win in the third Test in Nottingham.

Either side of that, they had chances to win each of the first, fourth and fifth Tests.

In the second innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, England were 87-7 and in the first innings of the fourth at Southampton, found themselves 86-6. On both occasions they were rescued by Sam Curran.

In the fifth Test at The Oval, they were 181-7 and only took control of the match in the second innings, after earning a lead of just 40 runs.

"There will be things that we will think about that could have been taken as opportunities," said Kohli.

"We have no regrets in terms of the way played."

Despite the defeat, India remain as the world's top-ranked Test side.

"When both teams are going for wins you will have a result that looks like that," said Kohli. "England don't go for draws or play fearful cricket and we decided to play fearlessly as well.

"When that is the case, you will have competitive games, but the better team will win.

"We can take heart, but we also know we have to learn from the things that we didn't do right."

Virat Kohli scored 593 runs in the series, at an average of 59.30 with two centuries, three half-centuries and a top score of 149.