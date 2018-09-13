County Championship: Derbyshire beat Northants in thrilling finale

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wayne Madsen hit 10 fours among his 62 runs in Derbyshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day four): Northamptonshire 255 & 199: Vasconcelos 62; Palladino 2-31 Derbyshire 222 & 234-9: Madsen 62, Hosein 54*; Sanderson 3-52 Derbyshire (20 pts) beat Northamptonshire (5 pts) by one wicket Scorecard

Derbyshire dug in to seal a one-wicket win at Northamptonshire in a riveting end to their Division Two match.

Needing 233 for victory after Northants were bowled out for 199, Wayne Madsen hit 62 as Derbyshire looked in control.

However, their chase looked in trouble as Ben Sanderson took three wickets to give Northants the initiative at 122-5.

A thrilling finale saw one Derbyshire wicket remain with nine runs needed but Harvey Hosein's unbeaten 54 got the visitors over the line.

Earlier, Northants' batting return lasted just six balls as Tony Palladino (2-31) swiftly removed Nathan Buck and Sanderson as the hosts were all out for 199.

Visiting captain Billy Godleman was bowled by Sanderson for a duck as Derbyshire returned to the crease but they did just enough, with wicketkeeper Hosein's half-century getting them home.