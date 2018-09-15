T20 Blast: Sussex Sharks beat Somerset by 35 runs to reach final

Image copyright PA Image caption Sussex captain Luke Wright smashed seven sixes and five fours in his 53-ball 92

Vitality Blast semi-final, Edgbaston Sussex Sharks 202-8 (20 overs): Wright 92, Wiese 52; Taylor 4-20 Somerset 167-8 (20 overs): Abell 48, Anderson 48; Archer 3-32 Sussex Sharks beat Somerset by 35 runs Match scorecard

Sussex captain Luke Wright carved a sparkling 92 to inspire his side to the T20 Blast final with a comfortable 35-run win over Somerset.

It set up a meeting with first-time Finals Day combatants Worcestershire.

Sussex's 202-8 was set up by the fourth wicket 120-run stand Wright shared with David Wiese (52) - including 30 in one over off Jamie Overton.

Tom Abell and Corey Anderson both made 48 for Somerset, who fell well short in reply on 167-8.

West Indies pace bowler Jerome Taylor was the star of the Somerset bowling attack, taking 4-20.

But some of his colleagues came in for punishment with Overton going for 50 off three overs, and captain Lewis Gregory collared for 49 off his four as Wright fell just short of the first century on Finals Day.

Image caption Sussex's Wiese hits massive six into fourth tier

In the run chase, Somerset looked out of it at 48-4 before Abell and Anderson put on 84 in a fifth-wicket stand stand that survived two video reviews, before being ended by a cruel run-out.

Anderson hammered the ball back towards bowler Danny Briggs, who got the slightest of touches to break the stumps with Abell out of his ground.

From that moment the game was up, with Anderson falling short of a fifty and big-hitting skipper Gregory going cheaply, as 2009 winners Susses saw it through.