Ravi Patel: Middlesex spinner to leave county at end of season

Ravi Patel has taken 81 first-class wickets in 26 matches for Middlesex

Spinner Ravi Patel will leave Middlesex when his contract expires at the end of the season, after the county said they would not be renewing his deal.

The 27-year-old has spent nine years with the club, taking 139 wickets in all formats of the game.

Managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: "His first XI appearances have continued to be occasional.

"We believe he has reached a stage in his career where he needs new challenges in a different environment."

Fraser added: "Ravi remains keen to continue to play professional cricket and we wish him well in his search to do this.

"He is an extremely capable bowler and it is a shame that all of us have been unable to consistently get the best out of him."