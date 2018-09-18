Durham: Geoff Cook to leave director of cricket role at the season's end

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geoff Cook (right) helped lead Durham to three County Championship titles, including in 2013

Durham director of cricket Geoff Cook is to leave his post at the end of the season as part of a club restructure.

The 66-year-old led the county to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2008 and 2009, and again in 2013.

"It comes with a heavy heart that I'm leaving Durham," Cook said. "I'm immensely proud of the work we've achieved during my 27-year stay."

Cook first joined Durham in 1991 as a player from Northamptonshire before their move into first-class cricket.

He then went on to become head coach in 2007, helping develop internationals including Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Steve Harmison, Graham Onions and Mark Stoneman.

"Geoff is a true legend of the club and his instrumental work has had an immeasurable impact on the success of Durham," chairman Sir Ian Botham said.

"His efforts in establishing Durham as a first-class county and turning the team from newcomers into a title-winning force will never be forgotten, alongside his superb coaching achievements.

"I would like to wish him the very best for the future."