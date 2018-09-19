County Championship: Dean Elgar puts Surrey on top against Somerset

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Surrey batsman Dean Elgar spent time with Somerset in 2013 and 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Surrey 485: Elgar 110, Stoneman 85, Burns 78; Abell 3-52 Somerset 122-9: Banton 30; McKerr 3-20, Morkel 2-8 Somerset (1 pt) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 363 runs Scorecard

County champions Surrey enjoyed another dominant day against Somerset, putting themselves in contention to win by an innings for the sixth time in 2018.

Resuming on 368-4, the visitors reached an imposing 485, led by 110 from South Africa's Dean Elgar, his first Surrey century against his old county.

Somerset lost Marcus Trescothick to the first ball of their reply and were 11-3 after a spell of 2-8 by Morne Morkel.

They reached 122-9, still 363 behind, before bad light and then rain arrived.

Opener Tom Banton has so far top scored, with 30 in his first Championship appearance, but last pair Josh Davey (22) and Jack Leach (8) will continue on the third morning, having so far added 13.

Somerset had been Surrey's biggest rivals prior to them sealing the title last week but have looked a long way short of their visitors at Taunton.

Surrey have been in complete control since Rory Burns (78) and Mark Stoneman (85) shared 147 for the first wicket on Tuesday.

Elgar's century, which came off 185 balls and included 18 fours, helped Surrey bring up maximum batting points before they lost their last five wickets for just 39, Tom Abell taking 3-52 with his medium pace.

But the momentum was not lost, with the dismissals of Trescothick, caught at second slip, and Azhar Ali. And, from 2-2, the hosts lost regular wickets to leave themselves in deep trouble.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"Some of our dismissals were pretty soft. Skipper Tom Abell made his views plain to the players when the weather stopped play. It wasn't in an angry way, but he said what needed to be said.

"We are playing for second place in the Championship and our pride. Surrey put us under pressure and, when that happens, batsmen tend to make poor decisions.

"We couldn't cope with the pressure, which is why we are in such a poor position. To save the game from here will take character. The one positive was Tom Banton, who on his first class debut saw wickets tumbling around him, and showed great composure."

Surrey batsman Dean Elgar told BBC Radio London:

"It was a really good day for us. To have Somerset nine down on what is basically a decent batting wicket was a great effort. We are really chuffed.

"I was delighted to get my first hundred for Surrey, having been close on a few occasions and not quite making it. But, as has so often been the case, a lot of the credit for the position we are in goes to our bowlers.

"To win a Championship you must keep on taking 20 wickets and our pace attack has been relentless. The batsmen really appreciate what the seam bowlers have to put their bodies through over the course of the season."