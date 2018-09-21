County Championship: Yorkshire move closer to survival after draw against Hampshire

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption No play was possible at Headingley after lunch on the third day

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Yorkshire 184: Edwards 4-83 & 287-5: Lyth 134*, Tattersall 43 Hampshire 157: Bresnan 5-28 Yorkshire (8 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire moved closer to securing their Division One status as rain and a wet Headingley outfield saw their match with Hampshire finish in a draw.

They will need just two more points in their last game against Worcestershire next week to avoid relegation.

No play was possible after lunch on day three due to rain and an abandonment of the last day was confirmed at midday.

Fourth-placed Hampshire's survival was secured earlier in the match after Worcestershire's defeat by Essex.

They host second-from-bottom Lancashire from Monday, who are the only side who can still overhaul fifth-placed Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in sixth.

But the Red Rose will more than likely need to win with maximum bonus points to have a chance of doing so as they are 19 points behind Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale:

"It was a good solid week. We spoke before the game about how we're probably playing our best cricket of the season towards the back end, and we've got some confidence back.

"Before the rain, we were in a commanding position. I'm really pleased that we've backed up some good work last week, and that's the first time this season we've managed to do that.

"We certainly won't be going down to Worcester thinking about the two points we need. For me, it's about going down there to win.

"Worcester are a good side, but they're there for the taking, and I want to finish the season strongly."

Hampshire coach Craig White:

"Last year we chased 340 here, so we were hopeful of a chase again. We know the pitch gets better here. So the weather is a disappointment.

"Overall, it's been a positive season for us, and we'd like to finish on a high next week to give us confidence heading into the winter.

"Everyone knows how tough it is to stay in the first division. If you stay up and win a trophy along the way, that's not a bad year as far as I'm concerned.

"Consistency is our biggest issue. We'll have a good game and then a poor one. The good teams, they don't get beaten. We need to be harder beat because we're winning one, losing one."