County Championship: Gloucestershire and Northants draw after more rain

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rain also affected play on Wednesday and Thursday in Bristol

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 125: Payne 23* Miles 23; Hutton 4-65 & 6-0 Northants 173: Rossington 43; Payne 3-29, Miles 3-52 Gloucestershire (8 pts) draw with Northants (8 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire's match with Northants ended in a draw after play was abandoned on the final day in Bristol because of rain.

After day three was washed out , Gloucestershire started their second innings at 11:40 BST, but just five overs were bowled before rain returned.

With the hosts 6-0 and 42 runs behind Northants, the game was called off by the umpires at 13:00 BST.

Both sides took eight points each from the Division Two match.