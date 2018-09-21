Tony Palladino: Fast bowler signs new two-year deal at Derbyshire

Image caption Tony Palladino has taken 435 wickets in his first-class career

Fast bowler Tony Palladino has signed a new two-year contract at Derbyshire.

The deal means that he will stay at the County Championship Division Two club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 35-year-old is Derbyshire's leading wicket taker in the County Championship this summer, claiming 49 wickets, thus far, at an average of 18.93.

Palladino said: "It's a great club with exciting plans for the coming years and I'm over the moon to have signed a new deal."