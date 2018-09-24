County Championship: Durham start well in Paul Collingwood's farewell game v Middlesex

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Paul Collingwood passed 12,000 first-class runs for Durham in his final match before retiring

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Middlesex 121: Salisbury 6-37 Durham 227-5: Harte 76*, Richardson 50 Durham (4 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 106 runs Scorecard

Durham took control of their Division Two match against Middlesex after a strong first day with bat and ball.

The visitors elected to bat but were quickly left to rue that decision as they slumped to 88-6.

James Harris made 31 but after he was out to the last delivery before lunch, Middlesex were quickly all out for 121 thanks to Matt Salisbury (6-37).

Retiring Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood made 32, while batsman Gareth Harte finished unbeaten on 76.

Despite not managing to reach a half-century, former England man Collingwood did pass 12,000 first-class runs for his county side.

There was some concern after tea when Middlesex's Stevie Eskinazi was forced to leave the field after being hit in the head by a Collingwood shot.

The hosts, who lost 20 wickets in a day in their humbling defeat at Leicestershire last week, had looked set to build a big first innings lead but Ethan Bamber took the wickets of both Collingwood and Ryan Davies in the final hour of play.