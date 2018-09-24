County Championship: Northants lead Sussex as 20 wickets fall on day one

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ben Sanderson's figures of 4-32 were the best from either side on the opening day

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day one): Sussex 118: Evans 34; Sanderson 4-32 & 4-0 Northamptonshire 171: Sanderson 36, Curran 36; Robinson 4-55 Sussex (3 pts) trail Northants (3 pts) by 49 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire lead Sussex by 49 runs after 20 wickets fell on the first day of their County Championship match.

Ben Sanderson took figures of 4-32 as Sussex were out for 118 in 35.1 overs as Laurie Evans (34) was one of only five players to reach double figures.

In reply, Ben Curran (36) and Charlie Thurston (29) put on 57 for the second wicket before Northants were all out for 171 as number 11 Sanderson made 36.

Sussex faced five overs before close and were 4-0 in their second innings.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but having been 58-2 at one point, they lost their remaining eight wickets for 60 runs.

Sanderson took the wickets of Evans and Delray Rawlins in successive balls, while Chris Jordan was trapped lbw by Brett Hutton (3-41) two balls later to leave Sussex 93-7 at lunch, before the two bowlers mopped up the final three wickets.

Northamptonshire's second-wicket pair of Curran and Thurston looked to have restored some normality to the match, but after both lost their wickets to the bowling of Abidine Sakande (3-44), the wicket-fest resumed.

Only three more players made double figures and were it not for Sanderson's final-wicket stand of 60 with Ben Cotton (24 not out), Northants could well have faced a first-innings deficit.