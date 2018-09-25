County Championship: Middlesex battle back against Durham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stevie Eskinazi fell four runs short of his first century of the season in his final innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Middlesex 121 & 255-2: Eskinazi 96, Gubbins 90* Durham 310: Harte 112, Richardson 50; Murtagh 4-56 Middlesex (3 pts) lead Durham (6 pts) by 66 runs Scorecard

Middlesex recovered well after a tough first day in their Division Two game against Durham.

Resuming on 76, Gareth Harte hit his second first-class century before going for 112 as the hosts built up a first innings lead of 189.

Middlesex opener Sam Robson was bowled by Paul Collingwood for 36 but Nick Gubbins (90*) and Stevie Eskinazi (96) put on 159 for the second wicket.

England international Dawid Malan ended the day on 31 not out.