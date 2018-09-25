County Championship: Middlesex battle back against Durham
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two):
|Middlesex 121 & 255-2: Eskinazi 96, Gubbins 90*
|Durham 310: Harte 112, Richardson 50; Murtagh 4-56
|Middlesex (3 pts) lead Durham (6 pts) by 66 runs
|Scorecard
Middlesex recovered well after a tough first day in their Division Two game against Durham.
Resuming on 76, Gareth Harte hit his second first-class century before going for 112 as the hosts built up a first innings lead of 189.
Middlesex opener Sam Robson was bowled by Paul Collingwood for 36 but Nick Gubbins (90*) and Stevie Eskinazi (96) put on 159 for the second wicket.
England international Dawid Malan ended the day on 31 not out.