Wayne Madsen: Derbyshire batsman extends contract until 2022

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wayne Madsen has scored more than 1,000 runs in County Championship Division Two this season

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen has signed a new three-year contract at the County Championship Division Two club.

The 34-year-old is currently the second highest run scorer in Division Two this season, having passed the 1,000-run mark for the fifth time in his career.

"I love Derbyshire, the county and its people, and together as a team, I believe we have the talent and ambition to achieve something special," he said.

Madsen has scored more than 1,500 runs in all formats this season.