Wayne Madsen: Derbyshire batsman extends contract until 2022

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen has signed a new three-year contract at the County Championship Division Two club.

The 34-year-old is currently the second highest run scorer in Division Two this season, having passed the 1,000-run mark for the fifth time in his career.

"I love Derbyshire, the county and its people, and together as a team, I believe we have the talent and ambition to achieve something special," he said.

Madsen has scored more than 1,500 runs in all formats this season.