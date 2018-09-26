Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up final against India
|Asia Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Bangladesh 239 (48.5 overs): Mushfiqur 99, Junaid 4-19
|Pakistan 202-9 (50 overs): Imam-ul-Haq 83, Mustafizur 4-43
|Bangladesh won by 37 runs
|Scorecard
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to set up a meeting with India in the Asia Cup final.
Batting first, Bangladesh were reduced to 12-3 before Mushfiqur Rahim's 99 helped them to 239 in Abu Dhabi. Junaid Khan finished with 4-19.
Imam-ul-Haq made 83 in reply but Pakistan lost wickets regularly, with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman taking 4-43 as they fell short on 202-9.
Bangladesh face defending champions India in Dubai on Friday.
India won by seven wickets when the sides met in the Super Four stage.