UCI BMX World Championships: Great Britain name nine-strong team for Baku

British Cycling has announced a nine-strong team to represent Great Britain at next month's UCI BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan.

Reigning junior world champion Beth Shriever will step up to senior level after winning her first world cup in Zolder earlier this month.

Kyle Evans, Quillan Isidore and Tre and Kye Whyte will all race in the elite men's event.

The championships will take place in Baku from 8-9 June.

Ross Cullen and Tian Isidore will line up for Great Britain in the junior men's event while Elissa Bradford and Libby Smith will compete in the junior women's.

Shriever said: "I'm thrilled to be able to represent my country again at the World Championships. I'm pleased with how my season has gone so far but I'm not putting too much pressure on myself given that it's my first year as an elite rider."