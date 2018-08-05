European Championships 2018: Laura Kenny wins second gold in Glasgow in elimination race

Image caption Laura Kenny delighted with elimination race gold, despite 'mum guilt'

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Laura Kenny won her second gold medal of the European Championships in Glasgow with victory in the women's elimination race.

Germany's Anna Knauer and Russia's Evgenia Augustinas won silver and bronze respectively as Kenny secured her 12th European title.

The four-time Olympic champion, 26, won team pursuit gold on Friday.

Britain won two more golds and a silver in the pool, and two rowing bronzes to sit third in the table with 17 medals.

Other headlines from day four

Image caption European Championships 2018: Gold for GB's Georgia Davies in 50m backstroke

Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies led a golden day in the pool for Great Britain as she won the 50m backstroke title before the men took the 4x200m freestyle relay crown.

Glasgow's Duncan Scott, who swam the second leg of the relay, also won 100m freestyle silver.

Britain also claimed two bronze medals on the final day of the rowing, finishing the competition without a gold for the first time since 2013.

Sam Mottram, in the lightweight men's single sculls, and Harry Leask and Jack Beaumont, in the double sculls, were the medallists.

The men's eight, the reigning Olympic champions, came fifth in their final.

In the gymnastics, both Kelly Simm (bar) and Georgia-Mae Fenton (floor) came eighth in their respective finals.

'I've got another medal for Albie'

Kenny returned to racing earlier this year having taken time out after Rio 2016 to start a family with husband and fellow multiple Olympic champion Jason.

She gave birth to their son, Albie, in August 2017.

"I was thinking I didn't want to leave Albie for nothing because he wasn't very happy this morning," she said.

"I'm glad I've got another medal to take home to him - and he needed another seal mascot because the dog got the last one."

Kenny will go for a third gold medal on Tuesday when she teams up with Katie Archibald in the madison.

Archibald won team pursuit gold with Kenny on Friday, and took silver in the individual pursuit on Saturday.

'She's better than anyone else in the world' - analysis

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, speaking on BBC TV

Laura Kenny loves the elimination race because it's so unpredictable and so chaotic and she thrives on the chaos.

She rides this race better than anyone else in the world - male or female. She's got a calm head, the tactics and the legs.

She's still really on the comeback trail - she's not really 100% yet - but this has been her best showing since Rio.

It will be exciting to see what she can do in the madison with Katie Archibald.

No road race medal for Rowe

Later, Britain's Dani Rowe finished 10th as 2007 world champion Marta Bastianelli won European gold in the women's road race.

Netherlands' three-time European gold medallist Marianne Vos took silver and Germany's Lisa Brennauer won bronze - less than 24 hours after she won individual pursuit gold on the track.

With less than two laps to go, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rowe was one of a leading pack of three alongside Dutch Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini.

But Rowe was quickly reeled in by the chasing peloton, and they closed down Van der Breggen and Borghini with 1km to go, before the race ended in a sprint finish.

Ollie Wood also came 10th in the men's 40km points race in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, finishing with 29 points.

"I started off all right, but in hindsight that probably wasn't the best thing to do as I just didn't have the legs to back it up or recover from then on," the 22-year-old told BBC Sport.

GB set for more medals in the pool - day five highlights

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Britain's Jack Carlin won silver in the men's sprint at the Commonwealth Games

Gold medals: 13 in synchronised swimming, diving, cycling and swimming.

GB ones to watch

17:00 BST - Welsh swimmer Alys Thomas goes for gold in the women's 200m butterfly final, with her main rival, Germany's reigning champion Franziska Hentke , also involved.

18:08 - British defending champion Ross Murdoch and team-mate James Wilby go in the men's 200m breaststroke final, but Russia's world champion Anton Chupkov will be favourite for the title.

18:15 - Sheffield-based Max Litchfield posted the second-fastest time in the men's 200m individual medley semi-finals. He will be joined in the final by team-mate Mark Szaranek.

19:18 - Jack Carlin will hope to be battling for gold in the men's individual sprint having reached the World Championships final this year. Team-mate Philip Hindes, who has won two Olympic team sprint golds, will also be in contention.

Network coverage: 09:00-13:45, BBC Two; 13:45-17:15, BBC One; 17:15-21:00, BBC Two.

Radio coverage: 16:50-18:35, Swimming, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, rowing, track cycling and swimming, BBC Red Button; 09:00-22:00, live coverage including synchronised swimming and track cycling, Connected TV and online.