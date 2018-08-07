European Championships 2018: Gold for Walls, Carlin wins bronze, Kenny & Archibald miss out

Image caption GB's Walls wins elimination race gold

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Britain's Matthew Walls won gold in the men's elimination race on the track at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Walls, 20, beat Portugal's Rui Oliveira in the final sprint to win Britain's fourth gold medal in track cycling.

Jack Carlin won Britain's 10th track medal with bronze in the men's keirin.

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, who won five medals between them, were fourth in the madison, while Olympic and Commonwealth bronze medallist Katy Marchant finished fourth in the keirin.

Kenny triumphed in the elimination race and was in the victorious team pursuit quartet with Scot Archibald, who has also picked up silver medals in the individual pursuit and omnium.

However, Kenny admitted the British pair made mistakes in the madison and "should not have left it that late" to challenge for a medal in the final sprint.

"It's the mistakes that count in the end, but it's reassuring that I know we're not on top form because if we can race like that and come fourth," she told BBC Sport.

"We're in a good place for the future. It should be an upward curve from here."

Archibald added: "If you're writing a fairytale maybe you don't want to win now - we want to win in two years' time. We've got a lot to work on before then."

Walls, who has been making his senior major championship debut, said: "I was strong enough to lead from the front and that is what I did.

"It is a great competition and I'm just glad I got selected for it. It's been a fantastic week."

Carlin, 21, was a silver medallist in the men's sprint at the Commonwealth Games in April and finished fourth in the men's sprint in Glasgow after losing his semi-final to keirin gold medallist Stefan Botticher.

Britain's tally of four golds, three silvers and three bronzes put them second overall in the track cycling medal table behind the Netherlands.

In the mountain bike cross-country, Commonwealth champion Annie Last failed to finish with Switzerland's Jolanda Neff taking gold.