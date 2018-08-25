UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Rachel Atherton wins record sixth downhill title

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rachel Atherton won three races on her way to the title

Britain's Rachel Atherton won the downhill title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for a record sixth time by claiming the final race in France on Saturday.

Atherton, 30, clocked two minutes 51.421 seconds to beat compatriot Tahnee Seagrave by less than a second.

Seagrave, 23, finished in 2:52.059 to comfortably beat French rider Myriam Nicole (3:03.083) in La Bresse.

It was Atherton's third win in this year's World Cup.

She earlier won in Leogang, Austria and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, and she needed to be in the top three in France to finish above Seagrave in the standings.

Seagrave also had three race victories this year to finish second overall.