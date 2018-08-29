Vuelta a Espana: Simon Clarke wins stage five as Rudy Molard takes overall lead

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Clarke (right) won the fourth stage of the race in 2012

Australia's Simon Clarke won stage five of the Vuelta a Espana as Frenchman Rudy Molard replaced Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski as overall race leader.

Clarke prevailed in a sprint at the end of the 188.7km stage from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, having earlier been part of a 25-rider breakaway.

The Netherlands' Bauke Mollema was second, with Italy's Alessandro De Marchi third.

Molard finished in a second group eight seconds further back.

With the main peloton, including Kwiatkowski, not crossing the line for nearly five minutes, Molard claimed the red jersey by 61 seconds from the Polish rider.

"Luck smiled on me and here it is," said 28-year-old Molard, pointing at his red jersey. "It wasn't my type of escape but I was there and I went for it and worked hard."

Britain's Simon Yates also finished in the main peloton to drop to fourth place overall, 71 seconds off Molard.

The fifth stage was broken up with several climbs but it was the long descent to the finish that proved decisive, with Clarke, Mollema and De Marchi breaking clear at that point.

"It's just amazing," said Education First-Drapac rider Clarke, who last won a Vuelta stage in 2012.

"I've worked so hard since I last won a stage here and I just couldn't repeat it. It's just taken me so long to get back there and even today I wasn't sure it was possible."

He added to Eurosport: "I know De Marchi is fast but it's such a long stage. In that situation you've got to be as cold as ice, and you've got to be willing to lose to win."

Stage five result

1. Simon Clarke (Aus/Education First-Drapac) 4hrs 36mins 07secs

2. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

3. Alessandro De Marchi (Ita/BMC)

4. Davide Villella (Ita/Astana) +8secs

5. Floris De Tier (Bel/LottoNL-Jumbo) Same time

6 Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

7 Maxime Monfort (Bel/Lotto Soudal) +1min 58secs

8 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +2mins

9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) Same time

10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri/Dimension Data)

General classification

1 Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 18hrs 27mins 20secs

2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +1min 1sec

3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 8secs

4 Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 11secs

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +1min 13secs

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 26secs

7 Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 31secs

8 Tony Gallopin (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +1min 34secs

9 Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +1min 34secs

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 38secs