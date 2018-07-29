World Matchplay: Gary Anderson wins to complete 'triple crown' of darts

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Anderson with the newly renamed Phil Taylor trophy

Gary Anderson became just the third man to complete darts' 'triple crown' as he beat Mensur Suljovic in a thrilling World Matchplay final in Blackpool.

The 46-year-old Scot won 21-19 to join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as a winner of the World Championship, Premier League and World Matchplay.

At 17-13, Anderson was one leg from victory, but Austria's Suljovic won five legs in a row to take the lead.

Anderson had a match dart at bullseye bounce out before he sealed victory.

