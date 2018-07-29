World Matchplay: Gary Anderson wins to complete 'triple crown' of darts
Gary Anderson became just the third man to complete darts' 'triple crown' as he beat Mensur Suljovic in a thrilling World Matchplay final in Blackpool.
The 46-year-old Scot won 21-19 to join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as a winner of the World Championship, Premier League and World Matchplay.
At 17-13, Anderson was one leg from victory, but Austria's Suljovic won five legs in a row to take the lead.
Anderson had a match dart at bullseye bounce out before he sealed victory.