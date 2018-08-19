World Para-swimming European Championships: GB's Mikey Jones wins gold

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mikey Jones won gold at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Paralympic champion Mikey Jones won gold on the last day of the World Para-swimming European Championships to cap his return from shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old overhauled Israel's Mark Malyar in the last 100m for victory in the S7 400m freestyle final.

It was one of 10 medals for the Great Britain team in Dublin ,as they finished with a total of 55.

"It has been a tough year but it shows all the work to get back to this level has paid off," he told BBC Sport.

Great Britain beat their UK Sport target of 40-50 medals, and finished third in the medal table, behind Ukraine and Italy.

There was a third gold for Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth in another British clean sweep in the SM14 200m individual medley, with silver and bronze going to Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes, while the women's medley relay squad also took gold in their event.

Ellie Robinson claimed silver in the S6 100m freestyle while Andrew Mullen was also second in the S5 50m butterfly with bronzes for Zara Mullooly (S10 100m freestyle), Tom Hamer (SM14 200m medley) and Stephen Clegg (S12 100m butterfly).

"I am really pleased with how I swam here and it is a good building block for next season."

Jones made his Great Britain debut at the Rio Paralympics where he won gold in the 400m freestyle just a short time after the death of his father.

But he struggled last year with shoulder issues which eventually required an operation and he needed a wildcard from British Swimming for this event.

"I had the operation in November and I didn't get back in the water until March and only started speed work about six weeks ago," he said.

"I had great trust in the medical department and the surgeon, but there was a part of me that always wondered if it would be successful and if I could get back to the same level.

"I didn't swim at the GB team trials so I have to thank British Swimming for picking me. It was a gamble and hopefully they think it paid off."

