World Equestrian Games: GB miss out on Para-dressage team gold

Image copyright BEF / Jon Stroud Media Image caption Lee Pearson is the most experienced member of the Great Britain team

Great Britain's Para-dressage riders have missed out on a major international team gold for the first time at the World Equestrian Games.

The team of Sophie Wells, Natasha Baker, Lee Pearson and Erin Orford took the silver medal with a score of 222.957% in Tryon, United States.

They were beaten by the Dutch who finished with 223.597%

GB had won every European, world and Paralympic team gold since the Sydney Paralympics in 2000.

Germany won bronze with a final score of 219.001%.

Individual Grade V gold medallist Wells gave GB a strong start with 77.233%, while 11-time Paralympic champion Pearson, whose mount Styletta had to be retired during the individual event, showed great recovery to score 71.606%

Baker, who took silver in the Grade III event on Wednesday, scored an impressive 74.118%, leaving Orford needing above 72% for GB to retain their team title.

But although she started strongly, she finished with 69.029%, meaning her score did not count as part of the total.

Despite missing out on gold, the team's performance does mean that GB have achieved the maximum number of four qualification slots for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Wells and Baker will be in action in North Carolina again on Saturday in their freestyle events.