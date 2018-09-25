James Bevis earns GB 2020 Paralympics shooting spot by winning World Cup gold

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright British Shooting
Image caption James Bevis (centre) made his Paralympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games

James Bevis has secured a quota place for Great Britain at the 2020 Paralympics by defending his R9 title at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

The 42-year-old, who won bronze at London 2012, scored 246.5 in the event, with Italian Andrea Liverani's total of 241.0 earning him silver.

Ukraine's Vasyl Kovalchuk won bronze with a score of 220.6.

There was also team golds for Bevis, Ryan Cockbill and Tim Jeffery.

More on this story

James Bevis wins gold at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Croatia

26 september 2017