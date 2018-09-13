World Equestrian Games: Charlotte Dujardin inspires British dressage team to bronze
Venue: Tryon, North Carolina, United States Dates: 11-23 September
The British dressage team of Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Emile Faurie and Spencer Wilton have won bronze at the World Equestrian Games.
The result in Tryon, North Carolina means the quartet have now qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.
Olympic champions Germany won gold, while the US team took silver.
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Dujardin, competing on her new horse, Freestyle, secured the most points for the GB team with a 77.764.
London 2012 team-mate Carl Hester posted 77.283 on Hawtins Delicato, as Britain edged out Sweden.
"What an amazing horse to come here and do that," said Dujardin. "To cope with the environment and produce a test like that, I'm over the moon with her.
"There's a lot of expectation on her and I'm so proud that she didn't bother with anything. She's so exciting for the future."
Some events at the World Equestrian Games, which are held every four years, have been under threat from Hurricane Florence.
The Tryon International Center is located approximately 250 miles inland from the hurricane's expected landfall.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's endurance event was cancelled because of the intense heat and humidity.
