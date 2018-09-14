World Equestrian Games: Second bronze for Charlotte Dujardin in Carolina
|Venue: Tryon, North Carolina, United States Dates: 11-23 September
Dates: 11-23 September
Britain's Charlotte Dujardin captured a second bronze medal at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.
The 33-year-old triple Olympic champion was riding Mount St John Freestyle, her new horse, after the retirement of Valegro in December 2016.
Dujardin won the Grand Prix Special with Valegro in France four years ago, but Germany's Isabell Werth took gold this time on Bella Rosa.
It added to the team gold Germany won on Thursday, when Britain took bronze.
