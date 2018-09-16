Storm Florence causes cancellations at World Equestrian Games

Coverage of the dressage from the World Equestrian Games, which was scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday at 13:20BST, has been cancelled due to extreme rainfall being forecast in North Carolina as a result of Storm Florence.

The Eventing: Individual Jumping, which was due to take place at 20:05 BST on Sunday, will now take place on Monday 17 September at 14:50 BST and will be broadcast live on BBC Sport.

Tryon 2018 organising committee president Michael Stone said: "This was not an easy decision.

"However, we have explored every option, including trying to reschedule the horse departures, and even looking at moving the competition into the indoor with a change of footing, but the logistics of making all this happen are just not possible."