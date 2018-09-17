World Equestrian Games: Great Britain take team eventing gold as Ros Canter wins individual title

Image caption Ros Canter wins individual gold at World Equestrian Games

Ros Canter won individual eventing gold as Great Britain took the team title at the World Equestrian Games in the USA.

Piggy French, Gemma Tattersall, Tom McEwan and Canter ensured a sixth world title for Britain, adding to the most recent success in 2010.

Canter's final run on Allstar B in the jumping test propelled her into first position in the individual competition in North Carolina.

"It's just the most incredible feeling," Canter said.

"I can't believe it. There were quite a few tears when I found out, which isn't normal for me," added the 32-year-old from Lincolnshire.

"It is a very surreal day, and with so many emotions. I am very proud and excited for everyone around me. Allstar B was absolutely amazing - he was an absolute hero.

"I kept saying to myself, 'just let him do his job,' and I am so proud; he is just phenomenal."

Canter is Britain's first individual equestrian world gold medallist since Zara Phillips, who was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year after her 2006 triumph.

Germany's Ingrid Klimke failed on the final fence to finish third and Ireland's Padraig McCarthy won individual silver.

Ireland took the silver team medal and Olympic champions France the bronze.

It was Ireland's first team world medal since 1966, and their first individual medal since 1978.

The other members of the Ireland team were Cathal Daniels, Sam Watson and Sarah Ennis.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Canter rode a clear round to secure the team title - and it also proved enough for individual gold

The day's competition was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but was postponed because of Storm Florence.

Britain moved into the gold-medal position following Saturday's cross-country phase, but mistakes from Tattersall, McEwan and French meant their lead had been cut to a fraction by the time penultimate rider Canter came in.

She delivered a flawless round to confirm team victory, while also moving into first place in the individual standings.

Klimke - the final rider - looked to have jumped a clear round herself, until the final fence, when her mistake sealed Canter's success.

Six of the top seven countries in the team eventing secured Olympic berths for the 2020 Tokyo Games with Britain, Ireland and France joined by Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Fourth-placed Japan already had a guaranteed spot as Olympic hosts.