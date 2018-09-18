Sophie Wells wins Para-dressage gold at World Equestrian Games

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title four years later

Britain's Sophie Wells won individual Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

Double Paralympic champion Wells, 28, scored 75.429% on her horse C Fatal Attraction to take the Grade V event.

Dutchman Frank Hosmar claimed silver with 73.167% ahead of German Regine Mispelkamp (71.452 %).

But there was no 15th world title for GB's Lee Pearson who was out of the medals as Denmark's Stinna Tange Kaastrup won the Grade II competition.