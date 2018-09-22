World Equestrian Games: Sophie Wells wins second Para-dressage gold

Image copyright BEF/Jon Stroud Media Image caption Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title in Rio four years later

Britain's Sophie Wells won her second Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games with victory in the Freestyle Grade V event.

The double Paralympic champion scored 80.755% on her horse C Fatal Attraction in Tryon, North Carolina.

"He was a little bit tense today and on edge but he's come out this week and given me everything," Wells said.

The 28-year-old - who is competing at her third World Equestrian Games - won the Grade V individual test on Tuesday.

However, team-mate Natasha Baker took a tumble from her horse Mount St John Diva Dannebrog during her freestyle event.

Baker and her horse both escaped serious injury after the incident in the Grade III competition.

"My ego is bruised and my bum is bruised but I feel fine and at least I hit the centre line," said Baker, a five-time Paralympic gold medallist.

"I don't know what got into her today but it was out of character for her. We untacked her and cooled her down and we're going to go and sit back on and see how she feels and give her some confidence back."