Neil Warnock: 'We need to win two games, there is no two ways about it'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says his players know they will need to win their last two games to win promotion.

Derby came from behind to beat Cardiff 3-1 at Pride Park on Tuesday night to keep Warnock's side just one point above Fulham with two games remaining.

Cardiff face Hull away in their next game before Reading come to the Cardiff City Stadium on 6 May for what Warnock hopes is the final game of the season.

"There is no two ways about it, we need to win two games," said Warnock.

"All you can do is your best, and that's all I have asked my players from day one.

"To get 86 points in the situation we were in is amazing.

"If you said to me on July 5th when we started training, 'you need to win your last two games to get promoted', I would have snapped your hands off.

"You just don't know in the league, anyone can beat anyone, you don't know what's around the corner."

Third-place Fulham play already-relegated Sunderland in their next fixture on Friday night before travelling to Birmingham on the final day of the season to take on Garry Monk's side.

Asked if he thought Sunderland could beat Fulham, Warnock said: "Not really, no. You don't want to be going to Fulham when you're already relegated, but Birmingham won't be easy."