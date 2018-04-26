Partick Thistle: Thomas Cerny says 100th club appearance overshadowed by spectre of drop

Image copyright SNS Image caption Tomas Cerny spent five seasons at Partick Thistle's relegation rivals Hamilton Accies

Tomas Cerny is preparing for his 100th Partick Thistle appearance but says the landmark is being overshadowed by the threat of relegation.

The Jags sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Saturday's trip to face St Johnstone.

"It means a lot personally, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really mean anything," the keeper said.

"The most important thing at the moment is to prepare for every single game and do the same as we did last week."

A 2-1 win over Hamilton, Cerny's former club, not only lifted Thistle off the bottom of the table, a point above Ross County, but ended a run of 10 games without a win for the Jags.

The Czech was part of an Accies side that suffered relegation in 2011 and he is not keen to dwell on the experience.

"It's not easy when you're not winning games, are not scoring goals and running out of time," the 33-year-old said.

Ryan Edwards scored the winner as Partick Thistle beat Hamilton

"You can't just think everything will be fine. Things can't just happen on their own. You have to make them.

"You just have to think about your own team at the moment, but I'd be quite happy if we both stayed up. That would be the ideal scenario.

"The only thing I'm thinking about now is how to keep Partick safe this year."

Cerny had a happier experience last season, when Thistle's improvement over the second half of the season lifted them from bottom place to a sixth-place finish.

"Arguably the quality and the dressing-room is the same - potentially even better," he said of the current squad.

"It's just being able to put a performance together as a team.

"There were weeks when we were defensively solid but couldn't score. Then, when we managed to score, we were not a good enough team defensively."

Cerny took heart from the victory over Hamilton but remains cautious.

"It was a much better performance and we finally got three points, so we need to build on that and get as many points as we can before the end of the season," he added.

"It does help. But, at the same time, we've been here before.

"We've won games then don't perform well next time, so it doesn't mean anything.

"We have to make sure we are ready for Saturday and get some more points on the board."