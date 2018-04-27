Burton v Bolton: Championship relegation shoot-out as Brewers meet Trotters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burton snatched a win at Sunderland courtesy of Liam Boyce's (right) injury-time goal

Relegation six-pointer may well be an over-used footballing cliché, but when Burton host Bolton on Saturday at the bottom end of the Championship, it will be a more than apt label.

For one side, in Burton, it's pretty much win or bust. For the other, in Bolton - it's win and guarantee another team is relegated.

Two weeks ago, Burton probably could have only dreamed of being in a position where they still had a fighting chance of clambering out of the drop zone.

Victories at home against play-off contenders Derby and then a dramatic late win at Sunderland to send the Black Cats down have given them hope.

"Being in the bottom three isn't ideal, but you only have to get yourselves out of it on the final day," Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby.

"For Bolton, it's a different equation - they can put all those nerves to one side and say - win today and it's all over (for Burton) - so that's what they'll be aiming for."

Clough knows it's win-or-bust (again!)

Despite Clough's optimistic outlook, Burton have not been outside that bottom three since Boxing Day while Bolton have been the right side of the dotted line since New Year's Day.

"I'm pleased to be in this position as two weeks ago, I didn't think we would be," he said. "But, we're still in the fight.

"It's going to be a big game and our aim is to take it to the final day.

"We'll try and be positive and win the game if we can, which would be a huge swing in our favour. Of course if we lose, then we're down come 5pm Saturday."

Form is most definitely on Clough's side coming into the game after those back-to-back wins while Bolton are winless in their past six since derailing Aston Villa's automatic promotion hopes in mid-March.

Parkinson confident in completing job

But, crucially for the Trotters, they are still two points above the drop zone with two games to play. Parkinson is bullish about the trip to the Pirelli Stadium and the incentive for his side.

"We just want the game to come," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "It's been a long week waiting for it and we've had the bonus of results going our way on Tuesday.

"There's been a definite lift in the lads since that."

That 3-0 defeat for Barnsley by Nottingham Forest Parkinson refers to also kept Burton in the mix. But the Bolton manager wants to snuff out his opponents' survival chances.

"Let's just concentrate on Burton and sending them down and then that's two places gone," he said. "Then if Barnsley also win on Saturday, it goes down to the last game of the season."

Of course, if Bolton win and Barnsley fail to, safety is secured for Parkinson's men who had to endure a similarly nervy run-in last season, but with the reward of promotion from League One at the end.

"That was equally as tense in some ways," Parkinson said. "You really understand the magnitude of these last few games having come through it last year.

"My staff and myself have all been in this situation a few times in our careers. But, what an opportunity for us to go there with the potential prize at the end of it."