Rangers: Paul Murray and Barry Scott resign as club directors

Image copyright SNS Image caption Paul Murray helped Dave King become Rangers chairman

Businessmen Paul Murray and Barry Scott have resigned as Rangers directors.

The announcement from Rangers International Football Club PLC comes as the club are due to hold further talks with Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard about becoming team manager.

Graeme Murty was sacked as manager of the Premiership club on Tuesday.

Murray was in his second spell as a director and Rangers paid tribute to his work in helping current chairman Dave King take control.

"Paul has been a director since March 2015 and played an important role at that time in helping oust the previous board and restore the club to the hands of those who have its best interests at heart," said a club website statement.

"Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts.

"We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter."

Hong Kong-based Scott joined the board in December.

"Barry joined the board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome," Rangers' statement added.

"The board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club."