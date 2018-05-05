Weekend Premiership & play-off matches
Match reports from Saturday's Scottish Premiership and promotion/relegation play-off matches.
Saturday
Premiership
Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Championship play-off semi-finals
Dumbarton 1-1 Arbroath (agg 3-2)
Raith Rovers 1-2 Alloa Athletic (agg 1-4)
League One play-off semi-finals
Peterhead 3-0 Stirling Albion (agg 4-0)
Queen's Park 1-2 Stenhousemuir (agg 2-3)
League Two play-off final first leg
Sunday's Premiership preview
Friday's Premiership report
Partick Thistle 1-1 Ross County