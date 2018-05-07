Mark Little: Bolton Wanderers defender accidentally loses wallet and wedding ring

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Mark Little played all 90 minutes of Bolton Wanderers' win against Nottingham Forest

When Bolton Wanderers defender Mark Little gave his jacket away to a fan after Sunday's dramatic final-day win over Nottingham Forest secured their Championship status, initially it just seemed like a nice gesture.

However, the 29-year-old soon realised he may have given away more than he intended.

The former Peterborough United and Bristol City right-back posted on Twitter after full-time to ask for his wallet and wedding ring back after leaving them in the jacket.

Image copyright @Litts_2 Image caption Bolton defender Mark Little may have been a little too generous in giving away his jacket

Needing a win to have any chance of survival, relegation to League One had looked almost a certainty for Bolton after they went 2-1 down against Forest with 11 minutes to go.

But Wanderers fought back with two goals in two minutes from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham, ensuring they would be a Championship side for another season.

Luck struck again for Little as he later located his wallet and, after a supporter posted in a Facebook group that the ring had been found, he looks set to be reunited with that on Monday.