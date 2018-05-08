Paul Clement warns of hard work at Reading before pre-season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Both Paul Clement (left) and Neil Warnock got the result their sides needed on the final day of the Championship season

Reading manager Paul Clement says there is "work to be done" even before his players return for pre-season training.

Clement saw his Royals side secure Championship survival with a goalless draw at promoted Cardiff on Sunday.

Reading finished 20th in the table, three points above the bottom three, a year after losing in the play-off final to Huddersfield Town.

"We've got to have a good pre-season this summer," he told BBC Radio Berkshire. "The work starts now."

Clement took charge in late March with eight games to play. Despite only two wins and two draws from those games, other results went Reading's way to ensure they retained their Championship status.

"There's seven weeks before the players come back for pre-season," he said. "Three of those they will be having complete rest.

"But then they've got an off-season programme which we expect them to do. There's a way we can monitor them to see if they've done that or not.

"They need to come back in decent shape so that we can have a strong pre-season to put us in a good position for a long season."

Clement also hinted at a busy summer ahead on the recruitment front, but expects a battle to bring players in and finalise deals.

"The easy part can be identifying the players, the tough part can be actually recruiting them," he said.

"Sometimes it's whether or not they want to be here and be part of what we're doing and also whether or not that works out for the club financially.

"But we'll be working hard, making sure we get some decent additions to this squad."