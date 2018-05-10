Ross County ready for 'last chance saloon' at St Johnstone

Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Ross County have gone five games without a win since beating relegation rivals Partick Thistle on 3 April

Ross County know it is "win or bust" going into Saturday's final league game at St Johnstone, although three points may not save them from relegation.

The Premiership's bottom club need a victory and for Partick Thistle not to win at Dundee to reach the play-off.

"We'll never stop fighting until it's all signed and sealed," co-manager Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Scotland.

"We understand where we are. Even a win might not be enough, but we can't be sitting waiting on other results."

The Staggies go to McDiarmid Park having picked up just six league wins so far but have a better goal difference than Thistle, who are two points better off.

Both relegation rivals lost at home on Tuesday, to Dundee and Motherwell, respectively.

"It's last chance saloon," said Kettlewell. "We have to get the three points.

"We need to get our job done then we can look back and see what else has happened.

"We won't be looking at the scores because it doesn't affect what we need to do. It's a tough position to be in but we need to deal with it."

Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell (right) took over as co-managers in March

County have drawn twice with St Johnstone this term and lost 2-0 in Perth in February.

Saints are looking to finish the season with a third consecutive win, having scored seven goals away from home against Motherwell and Hamilton in their past two outings.

The visitors from Dingwall have netted twice in a five-game sequence without victory.

"It will have to be a measured approach," said Kettlewell. "We can't go completely gung-ho, leaving ourselves wide open.

"We need to score, so we need to find a formula to do so."

Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson took over in early March, following the departure of Owen Coyle, who had taken over from Jim McIntyre in September.

The duo were initially put in the post until the end of the season, but the club announced a permanent arrangement last month.

"We'll look to build our own ethos at the club but at the moment our outlook is purely short-term," said Kettlewell.

"The focus is only on this game. As it stands, we can't really look beyond trying to stay in the Premiership."