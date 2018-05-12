John Sheran rages at refereeing as Cove lose to Cowdenbeath in play-off

Image copyright SNS Image caption Cove Rangers were angry at the award of Cowdenbeath's third goal

Manager John Sheran feels "cheated by the system" after Cove Rangers' League Two play-off final loss to Cowdenbeath.

Sheran was particularly angry about a challenge by Jordyn Sheerin on his goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie in the build-up to Cowdenbeath's winner.

Gary Bollan's Cowden won 3-2 on the day at Central Park and by the same scoreline on aggregate.

"I really don't know where we get these officials from," Sheran told BBC Scotland.

"I don't know if they don't like teams from the Highlands - I think Buckie had similar problems last year.

"The referee was completely biased towards Cowdenbeath."

Highland League champions Cove finished the match with eight men, with all three dismissals happening in added time.

Paul McManus received a second yellow for dissent, before a mass brawl resulted in Scott Ross and captain Eric Watson also being red carded.

"I really don't know how he can send two of our players off," said Sheran.

"Our players were defending ourselves, but that's typical of the game.

"It was a tackle. But he gets assaulted by Cowdenbeath players from behind - they were in the technical area. You've got two players - [David] Cox and [Bryan] Gilfillan - sitting in there attacking our player on the park, and they're off the park. How can that be allowed and they get to stay in the technical area? It's ridiculous.

Image caption Bollan and Sheran were sent to the stand

"I'm going to say my words carefully here; we feel cheated by the system and by officialdom. It is extremely frustrating. All the Cove people have travelled and we've played a hell of a lot of games this year.

"I'm not calling anybody a cheat, I'm just saying we feel cheated by the system and four officials missing that block. You would've been better playing rugby."

Sheran felt Sheerin's challenge on McKenzie was a blatant foul in the preamble to Brad Smith's winner.

"The whole ground saw Jordyn move and take Stuart out of the game," said Sheran. "How can we have four or five officials at the game and not one of them saw it?

"When you get officials swearing at players and swearing at me, then you know the game's gone all wrong. It was a soft penalty, a soft free-kick for the second goal, but the third one topped it all off.

"After what I've said they (the governing bodies) will probably want to call me up and fine me. The referee decided to send myself and Mr Bollan to the stand for absolutely nothing.

"That melee resulted from the referee's complete loss of control of the game. He had lost it long before that and if you keep making continual mistakes then my other players get frustrated. From my point of view, it looked like he was wearing a blue shirt."

No 'great big celebration' for Cowden

Cowden's Harvey Swann scored the opening goal from the penalty spot but Mitch Megginson's 51st and 52nd goals of the season turned the match in Cove's favour. Swann levelled with a free-kick before Smith netted the winner from 25 yards.

And Blue Brazil chairman Donald Findlay revealed Bollan will stay on to manage the Central Park side next season after keeping them in League Two.

Bollan spoke of his relief at sealing the victory, saying: "There's not been a great big celebration because there's not really anything - we've not won anything.

"From the start of the second half we took the game to Cove and got our ball players on the ball. Brad Smith's finish for the winning goal was extraordinary.

"At the end there was adrenaline going and it's not great. It's up to us not to be in a position like this next season."