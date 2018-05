Image copyright SWPL Image caption Glasgow City lead Hibernian only on goal difference

Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic are separated only by goal difference at the top of the SWPL after City and Hibs drew 1-1 at Petershill Park.

Lizzie Arnot and Hayley Lauder scored as Hibs and City finished all square for the second time this season.

Celtic defeated Hamilton 4-0 to move level on points, though they have played two games more.

Rangers dropped to fifth after a 2-0 loss to Stirling University, with Forfar beating Spartans 3-1.